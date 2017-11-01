TECH OR FALSE: The top five smartphone myths uncovered

From overcharging a battery, to being afraid of radiation, there are many smartphone myths that not many people know the truth to.

Some myths are believed, and sworn by, such as more megapixels meaning a better camera, whereas others are taken less seriously.

In light of this, online smartphone retailer, Mobiles.co.uk, shares the lowdown on smartphone myths to reveal the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

More megapixels = better camera - MYTH

Sometimes when purchasing a new phone, the camera specs are generally headlined by the number of megapixels on board. But a large megapixel count doesn't necessarily mean a higher quality camera overall.

More megapixels do mean a higher resolution image. However, unless you’re zoomed in, or want to print the image on a larger scale, you probably wouldn’t notice the difference between 8MP and 12MP. When selecting a camera, you're better off looking for a large aperture, optical image stabilisation, depth of field capabilities, and a wide angled lens.

Overcharging a phone damages the battery - MYTH

Many smartphone users charge their smartphone back to 100% while they sleep. If the above myth was true then it could result in a disruption to your sleeping pattern in order to take your phone off charge as soon as it’s full.

Thankfully, you can rest at night without having to think about your phone charge, as once a smartphone is fully charged, the current stops - protecting your phone from overcharging. But, if a smartphone is left in a tight area, such as under a pillow, then this can affect the battery. This is because it can cause the temperature to increase, which can cause damage to the battery if overheated.

Smartphones give off dangerous radiation - MYTH

There are many rumours around smartphones being dangerous due to radiation emission. This leads to some people keeping them in their bag instead of their pocket, and opting to use hands-free accessories for all calls.

However, all smartphones must pass strict SAR (Specific Absorption Rating) tests, meaning they have to meet certification requirements and not emit enough radiation to cause concern. In short, smartphones are perfectly safe, and keeping one in your pocket won't cause any harm.

4G uses up more data than 3G - MYTH

4G is much faster than 3G, but that doesn’t mean it uses more data. Any webpage, app, or other download is the same size whichever network you're on. For example, a 3MB webpage will still use 3MB of data whether you view it on 3G or 4G.

However, you may feel that 4G eats up data in less time than 3G. This is because 4G allows users to browse more pages in less time, resulting in hitting your allowance sooner. Also, streaming services such as YouTube or Netflix are often available in different resolutions to match your connection. On a faster connection you may be tempted to watch more HD rather than SD content, which also uses up your data allowance quicker.

You shouldn't keep your phone in the same pocket as a credit card - MYTH

It is often suggested that a credit card, loyalty card or similar is not working because of contact with a smartphone demagnetising the strip. The magnetic strip found on cards is comprised of millions of microscopic magnetic particles, which smartphones also carry, but in smaller quantities. Some folk claim this causes a clash and your credit card can come off worst.

While a strong magnet can ruin a card's strip, your smartphone doesn't give off enough power to do the job. However, it could be achieved from refrigerator magnets, magnetic clasps on wallets and handbags, or even direct magnetic strip contact from other credit cards.