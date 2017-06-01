Vehicle firm pitches in with rugby deal

Fylde Rugby Football Club and Lookers Blackpool Volkswagen have announced the start of a new commercial partnership.

The agreement sees the dealership, which is based in Ashworth Road, Blackpool, have advertising around the Woodlands Memorial Ground in Lytham, the presence of a Volkswagen Tiguan and VW flags on match days as well as the Lookers Blackpool logo on the shirts of the club’s junior teams.

Both Fylde and Lookers Blackpool will be hosting a number of partnership events in the future as the club welcomes the business to fans.

Richard Kernot, commercial manager at Fylde RFC, said it was a boost for the club. He said: “We are delighted to strike a deal with Lookers Blackpool and to get a high profile name supporting the club.

“It shows the level the club is at where we are entering into agreements with brands such as Volkswagen and it is a huge boost to the profile of Fylde RFC.”

Paul Meadowcroft, Lookers Blackpool Volkswagen general manager, added: “This is the start of an exciting partnership with Fylde RFC and opens up our name to a large population in Lytham.

“It’s a great club with excellent ties in the community.

“It’s fantastic to work alongside them - long may it continue.”