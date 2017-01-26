Buskers add to Festival delights

Buskers from across the country are set to bring music to the streets of Lytham in the lead-up to this year’s St George’s Day Festival.

The event will feature a busking festival for the first time and the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite street entertainers as they perform in the town centre for four successive Saturdays ahead of the final on St George’s Day itself, April 23.

The final will be held in the Festival Marquee on Lytham Green and the winner will receive a van, lease free for a year.

The St George’s Day Festival, now in its ninth year, generated more than £82,000 for charities last year and organisers have promised new features this time as they look to raise £100,000.

The first busking show is set for March 25 and details are available at www.stgeorgesdayfestival.com