CAFOD team raises £200 for East African crisis

Parishioners raised more than £200 to help millions of people facing starvation in third world countries.

The Holy Family CAFOD team, Warton, organised a Lenten prayer service, where attendees reflected on the crisis in East Africa, whilst listening to parish members from the agency talk about each of the individual countries that the crisis has affected.

After the prayer service, everyone was invited to write a message for people in East Africa on a leaf – which was then hung on a tree, as an act of solidarity.

CAFOD volunteer Hayley Benyon, who helped organise the event, said: “Our CAFOD team all felt compelled to take time out to pray together, for the families suffering due to climate change and conflict. CAFOD is our ‘faith in action,’ helping people in desperate need - we also prayed for Yemen which is close to our hearts.

“We are encouraged by the fact that CAFOD and its partners are distributing aid and offering solidarity grants to families who need it.”

In East Africa, there are currently more than 16m people in need of urgent food and other life-saving assistance. Despite the challenges, CAFOD makes sure that aid reaches the families who are most in need, through the network of trusted local organisations which CAFOD works with in South Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya.



To donate to the appeal visit http://www.cafod.org.uk/EastAfrica