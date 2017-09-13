Cakes go down a treat at hotel charity social

The owner of a Blackpool hotel showed her support for those suffering from cancer with a charity coffee morning.

Lyndsay Fieldsend and her 12-year-old daughter Jasmine held the social event at the Trafalgar Hotel last Wednesday.

They successfully raised £670 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Lyndsay said: “My uncle just passed away recently and my cousin is terminally ill with cancer.

“I wanted to get behind her and do anything I can to help Macmillan.

“The nurses have been so supportive.

“I wanted to do a coffee morning where people could come and light a candle and read some literature.

“It was extremely successful. We were still making coffee and serving cakes from 10am until 7pm.

“My 12-year-old daughter made the cakes, which went down very well.

“We do it once a year, if not every second year, but we’re already looking at doing it next year as well.

“A lot of people need it here. A few people have been affected by cancer and it has touched people, so its nice to have people come together to talk.”

Find out about how to host your own Macmillan coffee morning online at www. coffee.macmillan.org.uk.