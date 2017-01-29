Call for buskers to bring music to festival

Buskers from across the country are set to bring music to the streets of Lytham in the lead-up to this year’s St George’s Day Festival.

The event will feature a busking festival for the first time and the public will be able to vote for their favourite street entertainers as they perform in the town centre for four successive Saturdays ahead of the final on St George’s Day itself, April 23.

Lytham Green’s Festival Marquee will be the setting for that and the winner will receive a van, lease free for a year.

The St George’s Day Festival, now in its ninth year, generated more than £82,000 for charities last year and organisers have promised new features this time as they look to raise £100,000.

The 2017 Festival will run from April 19 to 23, with ABF, the Soldiers’ Charity, Trinity Hospice and the Love Lowther refurbishment appeal again the beneficiaries.

Festival chairman Tim Lince said: “The St George’s Day Festival is a wonderful event unique to Lytham and we really want to build on what has achieved in the eight years so far.

“The support from the public so far has been excellent and is the ideal platform and we look to make the Festival even more spectacular and memorable.”

The first busking show is set for March 25. Visit www.stgeorgesdayfestival.com