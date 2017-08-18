Charity tribute to dad Johnny for his birthday

The family of a dad-of-three who died from cancer last year are holding a fund-raising day in his memory.

Johnny Singleton, 57, who ran a building company, had battled a rare form of cancer for six years before he passed away on September 29 last year.

The event will take place on Saturday August 26 at The Barn, Cutts Lane, Hambleton, starting at 2pm to raise money for Cancer Research and Christie’s Hospital in Manchester.

As well as a barbecue, there will be stalls, raffles and children’s games and events.

Johnny’s daughter Millie, 20, said: “It would have been his birthday on August 25 and we want to do something to celebrate his birthday each year.

“The barbecue is being held at our house and we are expecting between 250 and 300 people – it’s open to everyone.

“It is £10 for a wristband which includes a burger and we’re hoping to raise as much money as possible.”

Johnny, who ran J.R. Singleton and Sons, left behind widow Naima and children Sam and Sasha, as well as Millie.

Around 250 tickets for the fund-raiser have already been sold, but anyone else wishing to attend can just turn up on the day.