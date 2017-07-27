Chart-toppers set to Vamp it up at Slimefest

Album chart-toppers The Vamps are the latest act announced for Blackpool’s Slimefest in the autumn.

The band - which knocked Ed Sheeran off the top spot with their third album release Night & Day - will head to the resort for both Slimefest shows on Monday, October 23, to join previously announced acts JoJo Siwa, stars of Nickelodeon’s School of Rock Breanna Yde and Ricardo Hurtado and Diversity.

Slimefest at the Empress Ballroom in 2016

Taking place at The Arena, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, in partnership with VisitBlackpool, Slimefest takes place from Saturday to Monday, October 21 to 23, with two shows each day.

Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely will host all six shows, and headline acts for Saturday and Sunday’s shows are soon to be announced.

The Vamps’ lead singer Brad Simpson said: “Slimefest is going to be the best.

“Blackpool audiences are brilliant and I know we are going to have a fantastic time and put on a great show, especially for those brave enough to watch from the Slime Pit.”

The shows will be The Vamps’ third Blackpool appearance in as many years, having played at the Illuminations’ Switch-On concert in 2015 and 2016.

Deputy leader of Blackpool Council, Coun Gillian Campbell said: “We are delighted to welcome The Vamps to Slimefest Blackpool in October.

“The Vamps are no strangers to the resort having appeared at the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On previously, but we are delighted to see them return, they are always a firm favourite and I look forward to seeing them in action once again.’

Last year’s Slimefest took place at the Empress Ballroom, with 4,000 people attending two sold out shows.

Jordan and Perri hosted, with performances by Diversity, Conor Maynard, Alesha Dixon, Aston Merrygold and the Tide along with appearances from stars of the Nickelodeon show, The Thundermans, Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo.

Tickets for the 1pm and 6pm shows are on sale now, with seated arena or Slime Pit tickets available..

Visit www.nick.co.uk/slimefest for details.