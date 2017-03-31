Cheers to a bigger and better Beer Run

Lytham Beer Run is back – and the hope is that it will be even bigger and better than on its highly successful debut.

Organiser Tim Armit was delighted with the turnout of 150 for the first run last summer and hopes even more will be involved in the event when it takes place again on the evening of Friday, July 7.

It will start at Fairhaven Lake and head for Lytham centre, with the participants visiting a selection of the town’s pubs and bars and sampling a real ale in each one.

As last year, everyone races in a special event T-shirt with the pubs visited ticked off on the shirt as they drink their beer and move on.

All finishers will receive a medal, while there are prizes for the winners and this year’s run will be sponsored by Robinson’s Brewery.

Tim said: “The run’s debut last year surprised everyone with the fun and laughter everyone saw around the race. The town had a wonderful buzz with people out in their T-shirts all evening and it surprised us more woman than men completed the race.

“People came from all over, many visiting Lytham for the first time and we hope 2017 is even more fun and we can attract bus loads to experience what our town has to offer.

“We are delighted to have Dizzy Blonde brewery Robinsons on board. They were so impressed with last year’s event that they have agreed to sponsor the event.”

Steve Norris, landlord of The Taps, said: “It was great last year and we are delighted it is back.”

Entry details are available at www.bookitzone.net