Children and mother rescued from burning home in North Shore

Two young children and their mother were rescued from their burning home in North Shore following an early morning blaze, say fire services.

Three crews were alerted to the fire at a terraced property on Ormond Avenue just before 4am on August 22.

Firefighters arrived to find a caravan "well alight" with the fire quickly spreading to an adjacent house.

Crews were then told by neighbours that a mother was possibly inside the house with her three-year-old boy and 18-month old girl.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We quickly committed a breathing apparatus team to the property who found and rescued two young children and their mother from the house.

"The mother was assisted from the property and her children were carried to safety.

"They were all given first aid at the scene by us. They did not suffer any serious injuries and did not go to hospital."

Crews battled the blaze using two hose-reels and a Positive Pressure Ventilation unit.

Fire services say that the caravan was totally destroyed in the incident and the house suffered smoke damage.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are on-going.