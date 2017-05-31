Children’s festival was a roaring success in rain

Rain was not going to stop play at one of Lancashire’s most popular children’s festivals.

An abundance of spectators turned out to watch the annual Garstang and District Children’s Festival on Bank Holiday Monday and were delighted with a spectacle which sounded as good as it looked.

Garstang held its annual Children's festival. New festival queen Lottie Hulme and her retinue.

With the help of music from eight bands, a procession led by newly crowned Festival Queen Lottie Hulme wound its way round the picturesque market town.

Lottie was crowned at the Market Cross in the town’s main street and led off the procession followed by Pilling Brass Band.

Other music for the eleven floats and walkers was provided by bands including City of Lancaster Brass Band, Red Rose Brass Band, Preston Pipe Band, St Peter’s Brigade Band and the Brindle Brass Band.

Treasurer Steven Bell said everyone had enjoyed themselves ”despite the weather.”

He added: “Crowd wise there were about two or 3,000 people. We had all the visiting Queens from the surrounding area as well.”