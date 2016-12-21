Chips ahoy for Paint Santa winner Olivia!

Congratulations to Olivia Clueit who is the winner of our recent Paint Santa competition, sponsored by Harry Ramsden’s at the Tower.

Olivia, 8, who attends Baines Endowed Primary School in Thornton, beat off competition from hundreds of other youngsters in our popular festive contest.

Her entry was judged to be the best and Olivia wins a slap-up family meal to the value of £200 courtesy of Harry Ramsden’s plus a sackful of Christmas presents.

Two runners up – Leah Baldwin from Roseacre Primary Academy, Blackpool, and Caitlin Moran from The Willows Catholic Primary School, Kirkham, also pick up a £50 Harry Ramsden meal voucher.

All the entries are on display in Harry Ramden’s Santa’s Grotto over Christmas.