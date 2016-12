Christmas 2016 bin collection dates for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

Here are all the changes to bin collections across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre over the Christmas and New Year period.

BLACKPOOL

Changes to bin and recycling collections schedule.

Normal collection day Monday 26 December.

Re-scheduled collection day Saturday 24 December.

All other collection days remain as normal

FYLDE

Monday 19 December collected as normal

Tuesday 20 December collected as normal

Wednesday 21 December collected as normal

Thursday 22 December collected as normal

Friday 23 December collected as normal

Monday 26 December rescheduled to Tuesday 27 December

Tuesday 27 December rescheduled to Wednesday 28 December

Wednesday 28 December rescheduled to Thursday 29 December

Thursday 29 December rescheduled to Friday 30 December

Friday 30 December rescheduled to Saturday 31 December

There will be no other changes to your alternate weekly collection schedule. Normal Collections resume Monday 2nd January 2017.

WYRE

Christmas waste and recycling collection changes only affect Monday 26 December collections. All collections on other days remain unchanged.

The Monday collections will be changed as follows:

Monday 26 December purple sack collections will be collected a day later on Tuesday 27 December. Please do not put sacks out prior to this.

Monday 26 December general waste grey bin collections in Fleetwood will be collected a day later on Tuesday 27 December.

Monday 26 December recycling collections blue bin and green boxes in the rural areas will be collected the week before on Friday 23 December.

Collections return to their usual pattern from Monday 2 January.

Christmas trees will be collected on normal recycling days during weeks commencing 9 and 16 January if they are presented for collection by 7.30am.