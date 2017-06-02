Club day plans are confirmed

A popular family fun day is returning to Freckleton next month.

Plans are in place for the annual Freckleton Three Churches Club Day next month.

The route for the procession has been confirmed by the club day committee ahead of the event on June 17.

The traditional religious parade round the village will include the Methodist Church, Holy Family Church and Holy Trinity Church, all represented by rose queens – Jessica Banks, Estee Parkinson and Lauren Lefevre, respectively – followed by local scouts and guides.

It kicks off at 9.30am from the traffic lights in the centre of the village before heading along Lytham Road to Derwent Drive, Ribble Avenue, Bush Lane, Croft Butts, Preston Old Road, to Marsh Gates and returning to Freckleton Church of England Memorial School for the crowning ceremony.

As in previous years, the churches will be supporting Trinity Hospice with members of the hospice committee participating in the procession.

A Freckleton Three Churches Club Day Committee spokesman said: “Afterwards, the rose queens and retinues will move to the cenotaph for a short service, then to the Children’s Grave to lay wreaths in memory of those children and adults who lost their lives when an aircraft crashed on the village school on August 23, 1944.”

The ceremonies are expected to have come to an end by noon.

At 1.30pm, the rose queens and retinues, led by Freckleton Band, will proceed to Bush Lane Playing Fields for the opening of the children’s sports events.

The weekend’s festivities continue on Sunday July 18, with church services in the morning, the Freckleton Half Marathon at 2pm and the Family Fun Run at 2.15pm.

A Songs of Praise will take place in Freckleton Methodist Church, on Kirkham Road, at 6.30pm.