Coastguard scrambled to reports of despondent teen

Coastguard rescue teams were scrambled to reports of a "despondent" teen" near to the Norbreck Castle Hotel, say police.

Police received reports of the 17 year-old on Queen's Promenade at around 3.40am on September 8.

A search and rescue was carried out by Fleetwood and Lytham Coast Guard Rescue Teams and the teenager was found at the water's edge.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "We carried out a search for a member of the public near to Little Bispham.

"We were alerted to the incident by the police.

"The man was found by the rescue teams at around 4.45am."

Police confirmed the man was found safe and well and returned home following the incident.