Councillor: ‘Worrying’ no star has been named

With under two weeks to go before the big Switch-On, it has not yet been revealed who will flick the world-famous lever to officially launch another season of dazzling Illuminations.

And one Conservative councillor took to a popular local Facebook group, ‘Blackpool and Fylde’s Social and Political Group’, to ask why.

But I ask the question isn’t it a bit worrying that a switch on star has not been announced?

Christian Cox said in a post: “Someone asked me tonight who is the star of Blackpool Lights Switch On 2017.

“I honestly had to say I don’t have a clue. Even councillors don’t get told until it’s public knowledge.

“But I ask the question isn’t it a bit worrying that a switch on star has not been announced?

“We have less than two weeks to the event and tickets have started to go out?”

Town hall bosses won’t be in a rush to name their Switch-On celebrity, having received 100,000 requests for 20,000 wristbands for the event, due to be held on Friday, September 1.

But when The Gazette asked when an announcement would be made last Monday, a spokeswoman for Visit Blackpool said ‘any day now’.

Whoever it is will take to the stage after a show featuring rapper Example, who will be joined by the X Factor’s youngest winner Louisa Johnson.

Singer Conor Maynard, dance troupe Diversity, and Club MTV presenters and record producers R3wire and Varksi will also perform.

“The response from local people as well as fans of the bands and artists taking part has been really positive,” deputy council leader Gillian Campbell said this month.

Nobody at Visit Blackpool could comment yesterday.