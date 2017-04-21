APPEAL: Coat theft from Fleetwood pub

Police are appealing for information after a coat was stolen from a pub in Fleetwood.

The red puffa type jacket was taken on March 7 from the Kings Arms on Lord Street between 11pm and midnight.

A spokesperson for Fleetwood Police said: "The victim of this crime left their coat on a seat when they got up to play pool with their family.

"It would seem that the offender came and sat next to the family and left the pub wearing the jacket.

"We would now like to speak to the person pictured as we believe they may be able to help us with our enquiries.

"We take reports of all crimes seriously and will investigate them to the best of our ability."

Anybody with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number WD1701302.