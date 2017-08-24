Appeal launched to find wanted prisoner

A 45-year-old man is wanted after failing to return to prison, say police.

Officers are searching for Lee Thomas, also known as Lee Spencer, after he failed to return to HMP Kirkham on August 23 when he was granted release on temporary licence.

Thomas, formerly of Park Road, Birkenhead, was sentenced to five years in prison for burglary at Liverpool Crown Court in July 2015.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build. He has blue eyes, brown hair and a small scar on his right cheek. He has a tattoo on the inside of his right wrist with the word ‘Deryn’, as well as a further tattoo on his right hand of a heart and arrow. He has another tattoo on his left wrist with the word ‘Mum’.

Police say Thomas has links to the Merseyside and Cumbria areas and are now appealing for information leading to his whereabouts.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Thomas is wanted after failing to return to prison.

“If you know where he is, please contact police immediately.

“Furthermore, we would urge Thomas, if he sees this appeal, to do the right thing and hand himself in.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01253) 604003 quoting log reference 1188 of August 23.