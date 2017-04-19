APPEAL: Stolen bank card used to make nearly £5k worth of purchases

Police are appealing for information after a stolen bank card was used to make thousands of pounds worth of purchases in Blackpool and Preston.

The card went missing after a man lost his wallet in the Blackburn area on Monday, March 6, say police.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident Pic: Lancs Police

It was then used in a series of transactions to make contactless payments totalling almost £5,000, they added.

Police are now appealing for members of the public to help them identify the man pictured who they think may be able to help them with their enquiries.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We want to speak to [the man pictured] after a stolen bank card was used to make several purchases at convenience stores in Blackpool and Preston.

"The card owner, 19, lost his wallet in the Blackburn area on Monday 6 March. In the following days, it was used several times to make contactless transactions to the amount of almost £5,000.

"Please be reminded to cancel any bank or credit cards if you lose them or your purse/ wallet to prevent people being able to use them fraudulently."

Anybody who recognises the man pictured or who has any information about these payments, should contact police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20170315-0655.