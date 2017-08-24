Appeal to find driver after car crashes into Blackpool building

A man fled the scene of an accident after his car crashed into a property in Blackpool, say police.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Rawcliffe Street opposite the Last Resort Pub at around 10pm on Wednesday August 23.

The accident happened on Rawcliffe Street

Police say nobody was injured in the incident although the building was badly damaged.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called to reports of a crash opposite the Last Resort Pub.

"It seems that a car crashed into a property. Bricks were left strewn all over the road.

"There were also reports of fuel leaking from the vehicle so the fire service was called to make the scene safe.

"The driver is reported to have got out of the car and made off.

"We are now trying to trace the driver."

Anyone with information regarding the driver can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1502 of August 23.