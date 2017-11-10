APPEAL: Vulnerable missing pensioner may be in Blackpool

An appeal has been launched to find a vulnerable pensioner who is believed to be in Blackpool.

Brian Fitter, 76, has been missing from his home in Clacton since 1.30pm on November 1 and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

A spokesman for the police said: "Our officers have been working closely with his family to try and locate Brian and are now appealing for the public’s help to locate him.

"Brian is considered vulnerable and was last seen wearing black trousers, black shoes and a dark blue jumper with a checked brown jacket."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log number r LC-20171109-0888.