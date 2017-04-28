Arrest in Northern Cricket League probe

Police have made an arrest after a year-long probe into alleged irregularities in the accounts of the Northern Cricket League.

Officers have revealed a 52-year-old woman is currently on bail after being arrested “on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position.”

The development follows a lengthy investigation into the league’s finances, prompted by claims that a five-figure sum was unaccounted for in 2015.

The Northern League includes Blackpool, St Annes and Fleetwood.

There is no suggestion the arrested woman has any direct links to any of those clubs, or any other club in the league.

It is understood police were brought in by officials when the league found itself unable to pay the £2,500 bill for its annual awards presentation dinner at Leyland Golf Club.

The money was later paid.

The discrepency and a subsequent internal inquiry led to the suspension of one person.

Now, more than a year on, a police spokesman has told The Gazette: “A 52-year-old woman from Blackburn has been arrested on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position and bailed to July 3.”

Officials of the league, which was launched in 1952, expressed their “deep shock” when the allegations first surfaced in March 2016.

Member clubs were told of the investigation during a meeting with the league committee.

One treasurer said: “It’s a big, big shock.

“I think the league has only done what people would expect it to do in the circumstances.”