Arrest made as family row escalated

A mum ended up under arrest after a family argument got out of hand.

Liz Holroyd, 44, of Frederick Street, South Shore, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace and was bound over in the sum of £50 for 12 months by Blackpool magistrates.

Andrea Fawcett, prosecuting, said police were called to Frederick Street on September 5 about 5am, where Holroyd appeared drunk on the street.

A few hours later police were called back to the area and Holroyd was arrested after allegations were made she had threatened to assault her daughter.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, suffered from Bipolar disorder.

Mr Duffy added: “A family argument got out of hand and alcohol was a factor in that.”

