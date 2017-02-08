Blackpool couple accused of 'shooting at own children'

A married couple have made their first appearance at court charged with repeatedly shooting at their own children as a punishment.

The 32 year old mother of five and her husband aged 50 are charged with two allegations of assault and three allegations of ill treating and neglecting them between June and Noevember last year.

They are accused of shooting at the childrens’ legs with a BB gun as a form of chastisement.

The couple appeared before magistrates at Blackpool, who decided the cases must be heard before Crown Court.

The duo from Adelaide Street in the resort both denied the offences and will appear before a judge at the higher court on February 22.

Crown Prosecutor Chrissie Hunt said :”It alleged these parents used the gun to chastise the children-they have all been shot at.”

“There will be a number of child witnesses and this case will require the sentencing powers of a Crown Court.” Brett Chappell,defending, said:”My clients absolutely and vehemently deny these offences.”