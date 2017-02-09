Blackpool drug dealing plumber avoids prison term

A plumber who dealt cannabis has narrowly avoided an immediate jail term Scott Lee Senior, 25, of Blackpool Road, Poulton, was caught out in a stop check by police officers in February last year.

Prosecuting, David Clarke said he had appeared nervous when he was approached and he was later found in possession of various forms of cannabis as well as cash.

He said: “He initially said the drugs were for his own use.

“ But police also found two mobile phones which were found to contain messages indicating dealing.”

Preston Crown Court was told the street value of the drugs was up to £217.

Senior, watched by his mum from the public gallery, admitted possession of a class B drug with intent to supply it.

Defending, Fraser Livesey said: “This is a pretty decent, hard working man. He is supporting two children.”

Recorder Amanda Yip agreed to suspend his eight month jail term for 24 months after hearing references describing him as a man who had worked since leaving school and ran his own business.

She said: “The question for me is if I can give him a chance to return to a decent law a biding life.

“The references describe him as a hard working family man.

“Unfortunately the offence paints a very different picture.”

She imposed 140 hours of unpaid work and ordered £172 cash to be forfeited.

