Blackpool: From the courts 08-02-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

A former businessman stole five charity collection boxes when he broke into a Blackpool sandwich shop and cafe.

Michael McKeown had kept out of trouble but returned to crime after going back on drugs.

McKeown, 31, of Derby Road, North Shore, admitted two offences of burglary.

He was sentenced to 13 weeks jail suspended for 12 months with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on nine months drug rehabilitation and ordered to pay £370 compensation by District Judge Jeff Brailsford.

The judge told him: “It is particularly worrying when the items targeted are charity boxes.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said McKeown broke into Oliver’s Sandwich Shop, Dickson Road, on January 22 and took a cat-shaped charity box containing about £10.

The next day he burgled the Peppermill Cafe, Birley Street, and stole four charity boxes and £70 in cash.

He was caught on CCTV removing glass to get into both premises. Fingerprints found at the two food outlets matched his.

Steven Townley, defending, said McKeown had been a car mechanic with his own business, which was doing well, and had had a long-term partner.

He had kept off drugs for years but started taking them again after his sister died last year, he lost his business and split-up with his partner.

Amanda Beaton, 48, breach of the peace

A businesswoman was arrested after arguing with her family and the police.

Amanda Beaton, 48, of Conway Avenue, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace and was bound over in the sum of £200 for 12 months.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to Conway Avenue in the early hours of February 5, by the defendant’s mother who said there was a disturbance there.

Officers arrived to find Beaton, who had been drinking, arguing with a man who then left.

Later police were called back to the address. Beaton, who was there with her two children, had had more to drink.

She argued with her family and the police and was arrested after she would not calm down.

Beaton told the judge that her mother and boyfriend had had a blazing row. Her mother then rang her at work and said she did not want them back at her home. Beaton had gone back to the address after going to the pub and an argument had started.

Colin Clapp, 31, intent to steal

A man known as one of Blackpool’s most prolific beggars was spotted trying door handles at addresses in the resort.

Colin Clapp, who is on a Criminal Behaviour Order which bans him for asking for money in the resort’s town centre, at first lied saying he thought the home he was found in belonged to a friend from the church.

Later Clapp said he has been looking for a more private place to use heroin by injecting it.

Clapp, 31, of Westmorland Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being found in an enclosed area with the intention of stealing.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a witness saw Clapp try the door handles of at least six properties on Newton Drive on February 4 at about noon and called the police.

An officer found Clapp behind the front door of an address. He claimed he thought it was the home of a friend of his from the church and he had come for a cup of tea with him. The occupant of the property was contacted and told police he did not know Clapp.

Gary McAnulty, defending, told the judge: “He was trying doors because he wanted to take some heroin, which he injects. But he did not want to tell the police that.”

Stevie Buckley, 30, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and threatening behaviour

A man fought violently with police at Blackpool North Rail Station injuring one officer.

Stevie Buckley first came to police attention after a complaint was made he was stripping off his clothes on a coach heading for the station. He then complained to an officer he was too hot and needed an ambulance, refused to calm down and had to be pepper-sprayed twice.

Buckley, 30, of Brabington Road, Streatham, London, pleaded to assaulting a police officer, threatening behaviour and resisting arrest.

At the time of the offences he was on licence from prison.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks prison suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay the police officer £150 compensation with £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police responded to a complaint about Buckley’s behaviour on February 4 at 3pm on a coach to the railway station.

After Buckley asked for an ambulance a male officer told him it could take some time to arrive.

Buckley became agitated and swore at the officer asking: “Is it cause I’m black?” He repeatedly approached the officer aggressively and when told he would be pepper sprayed he replied: “You don’t know who I am, I’ll knife you up.”

He grabbed the officer’s hand, twisted it and dug his nails into the back of it.

Reinforcements had to be called to restrain Buckley and a spit hood put on his face to stop him spitting out at officers.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client suffered from sickle cell anaemia and had spent several days in hospital before travelling to Blackpool to see friends.

He had been prescribed morphine and during the journey he was in such pain he took more than the recommended dose of the drug. After that he had little recollection of what happened.

Hugh Stillie, 57, theft

A man who had been addicted to heroin for between 20 to 30 years stole only days after being released from prison.

Hugh Stillie returned to crime because he could not get a methadone prescription and needed to buy street heroin as he was suffering from bad withdrawal symptoms.

Stillie, 57, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft. He denied damaging 50 cream eggs at a Tesco store and that offence was dropped.

He was sentenced to eight weeks jail suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £46 compensation with £115 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Chrissie Hunt, said on February 6 at 3.30pm a security officer watching CCTV at the Tesco store, Whitegate Drive, saw Stillie take £46 of meat and concealed it in a bag.

He was apprehended as he left the store.