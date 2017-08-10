Blackpool: From the courts 10-08-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Michael Fairman, 27, driving while disqualified, no insurance, failing to stop after an accident, obstructing the police A banned driver crashed into another car then lied to police saying his car had been stolen. Michael Fairman was caught out after the car airbag was analysed and his DNA was found on it. Fairman, a 27-year-old father-of-three, of Linden Place, Bispham, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified without insurance, failing to stop after an accident and obstructing police. He was sentenced to 140 days jail suspended for 12 months with up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, banned from the road for three years and ordered to pay £85 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge. Presiding magistrate, Kenneth Cole, told him: “You pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. If not for that you would have been going to prison.” The court was told Fairman was disqualified from driving for three years in July last year for an offence of drug-driving. Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Fairman was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on West Park Drive on March 24 when he collided with a Ford Fiesta. Fairman fled from the scene and then called the police claiming his car had been stolen. The airbag of the Corsa was analysed and DNA on the bag was linked to Fairman. Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client had bought the car that day for £200 after seeing it on Facebook and aimed to do it up for profit. However, he had driven it to some friends and was then persuaded to give a man a lift to Layton. On the way there a car turned onto the main road. He braked but his car hardly responded and they collided. Fairman, who had been diagnosed as on the Autism scale, lied to police saying his car had been stolen. That had haunted him from March until police spoke to him in June saying his DNA was on the airbag.

Christopher McEvoy, 42, driving while disqualifed and without insurance A banned motorist was seen driving with his partner and two children as passengers after a tip-off to police. Christopher McEvoy, 42, of Ambleside Road, Mereside, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified without insurance. He was sentenced to a 12-week curfew from 8pm to 6am, banned from the road for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police received a tip-off on July 12 that McEvoy was driving and at 8.40am officers saw him behind the wheel of a Ford Mondeo with three passengers, pulling up outside a shop in Langdale Road. McEvoy, who had been disqualified from driving for six months in March, came out of the shop, saw the police vehicle and started walking away.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, told magistrates that McEvoy said he was not aware he had been disqualified from driving.

Mary Duffy, 42, burglary A woman accused of burgling the home of a vulnerable man in Devonshire Road, Blackpool, telling him she was a community health worker has made her first appearance at court. Mary Duffy, 42, of Heathfield Road, Fleetwood, who is also alleged to have used the man’s bank card to obtain £250, pleaded not guilty to burglary. Duffy was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on September 6.

William McCormack, 46, theft A man who lost his job fell on hard times and stole from shops with an accomplice. William McCormack, 46, of Clifford Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to three offences of theft. He was given a two year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £95 compensation with £85 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge. Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said staff at McColls staff noticed £50 of coffee missing from the shelves on July 8. On July 10 £50 of hair straighteners was taken from Wilkinsons. The following day hair straighteners worth £90 were taken from the same shop. Both shops checked their CCTV which showed McCormack and another man taking the items.

Damon Rimmer, 29, possession cannabis A man was pounced on by security staff when he went to the gents in a Blackpool karaoke bar. Damon Rimmer, a 29-year-old warehouse worker,of Cranbourne Road, Old Trafford, Manchester, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis. He was given a two year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Rimmer became angry after security staff at Nobby’s Karaoke bar seized the drugs on July 7.