Blackpool: From the courts 11-08-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Boy, 16, intimidating a witness

A teenage boy accused of running his finger across his throat and shouting “you’re dead” at a woman witness in his forthcoming burglary trial has appeared at court.

The 16-year-old, from Blackpool, who can not be identified for legal reasons, faces two charges of intimidating the woman witness on August 4 and 5.

He pleaded not guilty to both offences and was bailed to the resort’s youth court.

He must live at his given address, keep an overnight curfew and not contact the woman witness and a male witness or enter the resort’s Manchester or London roads.

Bryan Sweeney, 41, assault

A doorman was stabbed with a pen and a woman was knocked unconscious when a gaming machine fell on her during a fracas at a karaoke bar.

Bryan Sweeney stabbed a door security officer in the forehead and behind the ear and there was then a row between him and other door staff trying to restrain him.

The woman was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and treated for a head injury and bruising to her shoulder and ribs.

Sweeney, 41, of The Promenade, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of causing actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced to six weeks jail suspended for 12 months with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered to pay £100 compensation to each victim with £85 costs and £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Sweeney twice stabbed the doorman at Gaietys with a pen on June 11 at 2.25am.

Sweeney than struggled with doormen and a gaming machine was knocked over landing on top of a woman knocking her unconscious.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, told magistrates Sweeney had previously had a long history of drug abuse but he had been clean for four years.

He said Sweeney was sorry for what he had done, grasped he should not have acted as he did that night and had acted out of character. He had significant injuries after being restrained at the bar.

Jack Dawson, 38, breach of Criminal Behaviour Order

A man accused of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order has had the first hearing of his case at court.

Jack Dawson, 38, of Lord Street, Blackpool, is alleged to have broken the order by begging.

Dawson was not present at court and his case was adjourned by Blackpool magistrates.

Daniel Hampson, 27, arson

A hostel resident accused of setting fire to the premises he lived at in Blackpool has made his first appearance at court.

Daniel Hampson is alleged to have set furniture alight in his bedroom at the hostel run by the Richmond Fellowship in Hornby Road.

Hampson, 27, who gave his address as Hornby Road, is charged with arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life would be endangered and property damaged on August 6 this year.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the case must be heard at crown court.

Defence solicitor, Steven Townley, said his client would not enter a plea to the offence at this stage and did not ask for bail for his client.

Hampson was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on September 6.

Demi Mawdsley, 20, drunk and disorderly

A woman was arrested after she refused to stop screaming in Blackpool town centre.

Demi Mawdsley, 20, of Chapel Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

She was fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to Church Street on July 13 at 10.15pm, where Mawdsley was continually screaming.

She said she needed to be sectioned and shouted at a passerby “what are you looking at?”.

Peter Manning, defending, said Mawdsley had turned to drink after her mother died and she had a miscarriage.

She realised her behaviour the night of the offence was totally unacceptable and since then she had not had a drink.

Nathan Holehouse, 20, indecent exposure

A man accused of repeatedly committing sex offences against women in YMCA accommodation at Fleetwood has made his first appearance at court.

Nathan Holehouse, 20, of London Street, Fleetwood, pleaded not guilty to three offences of indecent exposure between August 1 and 7.

Holehouse was remanded in custody towards his trial on September 22.