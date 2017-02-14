Blackpool: From the courts 14-02-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Steven Blackburn, 35, threatening behaviour

A man on life licence from prison for an offence of wounding knocked a friend unconscious when he was on a trip to Blackpool.

Steven Blackburn, a 35-year-old single father, of Blaydon, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening behaviour.

He was sentenced to a four weeks curfew from 9pm to 6am and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Blackburn and a group he was with left a bar after a disturbance and walked to Talbot Square, on January 21 about 7pm

A man in the group was behaving erratically and jumped up as if to kick at a window.

Blackburn, intending to calm the man down, slapped him with an open palm knocking him unconscious. When police arrived the man had regained consciousness and did not make a formal complaint.

Blackburn’s defence lawyer said it was her client’s first night out for a long time. Blackburn slapped his friend with the intention of stopping him behaving in a stupid manner, but he accepted he had gone too far.

Marcin Weicek, 26, no insurance

A man who was driving while disqualified gave false details to the police. Marcin Weicek, 26, of Hareden Brook Close, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to driving while banned without insurance.

He was disqualified from driving for six months and fined £125 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police stopped Weicek on January 19 on the resort’s Carlyle Avenue after his Volkswagen Bora was flagged up as having no insurance.

At first he gave false details but then admitted his correct identity.

Checks showed he had been banned for an offence of drink-driving.

Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, defending, said Weicek had only seven weeks of his ban left and bought the vehicle with his father for when he could drive.

He had been driving only because he had been asked to do a favour for a friend.

He said it was the only time he had driven during his ban.

Karena Stevens, 35, drink-driving

A mother was three times over the alcohol limit when she got behind the wheel after drinking vodka in a pub.

Karena Stevens, 35, of Rookwood Avenue, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was sentenced to do 40 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, police saw Stevens driving a Fiesta along Norbreck Road, on January 21 at 2.30am with her headlights on full beam.

She stopped the car and was talking to a male passenger when an officer knocked on the window. A breath test showed 104 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, defending, said her client, who had no previous convictions, rarely drank. On this occasion she had driven her partner and some friends to the pub and she drank some vodka there over four hours. She would now lose her job as a delivery driver.

Ryan Goodwin, 19, driving while disqualified, drug-driving, no insurance

A teenager accused of motoring offences has been put on the wanted list.

Ryan Goodwin, 19, of Milbourne Street, Blackpool, faces offences of driving while disqualified, drug driving and having no insurance.

A warrant without bail was issued for his arrest by magistrates after he failed to attend court.

Jason Phillips, 47, theft

A skilled worker’s downfall into a life of drugs was described in court.

Jason Phillips, 47, became a serial shoplifter in order to sell goods for cash to buy heroin.

His lawyer David Charnley told magistrates that Phillips of Cheltenham Road, North Shore, had turned to drugs for solace after he was badly affected by the death of his daughter.

Phillips admitted three shoplifting offences from a Co-op store and an Esso garage.

Each time he stole meat or bacon.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks jail andordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge.

Mr Charnley told the hearing: “He knows that to get back to his job in which he was held in high regard as a paver he must become drug free.”

Muhannd Turki, 33, going equipped for theft and having a bladed article in public

A Blackpool man was jailed for 28 days after he admitted going equipped for theft.

Muhannd Turki, 33, of Central Drive admitted the offence and also pleaded guilty to having a bladed article in public.

Magistrates heard that Turki was stopped outside Sainsbury’s town centre centre when he was suspected of shoplifting.

When he was searched no goods were found but he was carrying pliers, tinfoil, scissors and clippers and a sharply pointed tool.

Steven Townley, defending, said Turki did mend bikes to earn some money and carried a tool kit to help him with that work.

“However he does accept they could also be used to remove security tags from items,” added the lawyer.

Ian Rimmer, 48, burglary

Magistrates remanded a man facing three burglary charges in Lytham in custody until March 3.

Ian Rimmer, 48, of Braithwaite Street, North Shore, is alleged to have broken into premises on East Beach,Upper Westby Street and Park View Road.

Anthony Brooks, 30, theft and breach of a suspended prison sentence order

A man who stole meat and chocolates valued at more than £100 from three shops in Blackpool has been jailed.

Anthony Brooks, 30, of Ibbison Court, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to three offences of theft and breaching a suspended prison sentence order.

He was sentenced to 14 weeks jail and ordered to pay £99 compensation with £115 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Brooks stole 10 boxes of chocolate valued at £40 from Tesco, Central Drive, on November 2. On November 16 he took meat costing £35 from Tesco, Whitegate Drive and on December 3 stole meat worth £50 from the Co-op, Central Drive.

Brooks had been put on a suspended prison sentence for an offence of shoplifting and two offences of assault but failed to keep in touch with the probation service or notify them when he changed address.