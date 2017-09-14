Blackpool: From the courts 14-09-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Here is Wednesday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 13-09-17





Cameron Millard, 25, criminal damage

A man hurled a missile at a convicted sex offender’s home as the offender was targeted by vigilantes in Fleetwood.

Cameron Millard was part of the crowd which gathered outside the man’s home after it was discovered he was on the Sex Offender’s Register.

Millard and others were described as being concerned about the man’s presence.

Millard, a 25-year-old scaffolder, of Heathfield Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was fined £166 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £100 compensation plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Janet Wardell, told him: “This was a targeted victim.

“The harm caused was a broken window and distress to the victim and his family.”

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said a man was watching television in his living room on July 29 at 9.30pm, and his wife and child were upstairs when noise started outside.

It had become known the man was on the Sex Offender’s Register and he had been called names and told he should not be living in that road.

The man’s fence had been daubed with graffiti in the past.

Millard shouted “gotcha” then picked up a rock and threw it, breaking the man’s living room window.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, told magistrates: “It is not an easy situation.

“People became aware someone was on the Sex Offender’s Register in the street which is inhabited by a number of children including the defendant’s nephews and nieces.

“He admits he lost his temper. The avenue to go to would have been the police.”

Daniel Cunningham, 27, driving while disqualified and without insurance

A disqualified driver was stopped by police after he got behind the wheel of a friend’s car to test a tyre as a favour.

Daniel Cunningham, 27, of Tarnbrook Drive, Normoss, pleaded guilty to driving while banned without insurance.

He was sentenced to a nine weeks curfew from 8pm to 7am, had his driving ban extended by six months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

The court was told that in March Cunningham had been disqualified for 23 months for an offence of drug-driving.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police saw Cunningham driving a Vauxhall Astra on Squires Gate Lane, South Shore, on August 5 at 12.25pm.

He admitted he was banned and the car was seized.

Defence lawyer, Patrick Nelligan, said Cunningham had put a new tyre on a friend’s car and had agreed to test it as a favour for the mate.

Craig Rogers, 42, theft and breach of conditional discharge

A father-of-two stole essentials for his family after his partner developed a drug problem and spent household money on drugs.

Craig Rogers, 42, of Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to three offences of theft and breaching a conditional discharge imposed for shoplifting.

He was sentenced to a six weeks curfew from 8pm to 7am and ordered to pay £9 compensation with £40 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Rogers stole tubes of toothpaste from the Albert Wilde Pharmacy, Fleetwood, on July 24.

On August 8 he took cleaning products valued at £10.33 from the port’s One Stop shop plus cleaning products costing £10.78 from the Fleetwood Mini Market.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said over the last year Rogers partner had a drug problem and spent household money on buying drugs, so he had to resort to stealing essentials.

His partner was now serving a prison sentence for shoplifting offences.

Their two children had also been taken into care but Rogers visited them regularly.

Nigel Wilde, 37, theft

A man with a prolific criminal record stole to buy street drugs.

Nigel Wilde, who has 200 previous offences to his name, was on a drug rehabilitation programme but the heroin substitute amount of methadone he was prescribed was not strong enough a court was told.

Wilde, 37, of Raikes Parade, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £63 compensation.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Wilde and another man went into Boots, Bank Hey Street, on July 13, and stole three tubes of face cream valued at £126.

A security officer viewed the CCTV and recognised them. The next day the officer saw them in the street and they were apprehended.