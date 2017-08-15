Blackpool: From the courts 15-08-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Robert Fraser, 31, maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm

A man broke three bones in his girlfriend’s face with one punch when she accused him of having an affair.

Robert Fraser’s partner’s injuries included a fractured eye socket and a court was told she would probably need surgery to have a mental plate inserted in her face.

Fraser, a 31-year-old delivery driver, formerly of Quernmore Avenue, Marton, now living at Steeton Road, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the case involved domestic violence.

On August 10, after Fraser had been woken by his girlfriend who challenged him about messages he had sent, he punched her once to the left-hand side of her face causing severe injuries.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client, who had been drinking, was woken from a deep sleep by his girlfriend pinching and poking him and accusing him of having an affair.

Fraser was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court for sentence on September 13.

He must not contact the complainant or go within 500 metres of Quernmore Avenue, not enter the grounds of Preston Royal Hospital where his girlfriend is being treated and must live at his given address as conditions of his bail.

Here is Monday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 14-08-17

Lesley Kerr, 54, benefit fraud

A woman has made her first appearance at court accused of benefit fraud involving more than £8,000.

Lesley Kerr, 54, of Whalley Place, St Annes, is charged with dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances to Fylde Council while claiming housing benefit that her earnings had increased.

Kerr’s case was adjourned for further inquiries.

Colin Pearson, 29, assault and criminal damage

A 29-year-old man was under the influence of drugs when he lashed out at a police officer.

He struck the officer in the face in the street after pulling the constable’s radio from his uniform.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said the policeman feared that Colin Pearson of Highfield Road, South Shore was trying to make a grab for his pepper spray.

The officer managed to get his phone back during the struggle and used its emergency button to call for assistance.

Pearson admitted assaulting the officer and also admitted a previous unconnected offence of £500 of criminal damage to a car.

Magistrates adjourned sentence on Pearson so that probation reports can be prepared.

Martin Parsons, 38, theft

A man claimed deliberately went out stealing so he could pay to collect his dead dog’s ashes.

Martin Parsons, unemployed, 38, of Furness Avenue, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

He was sentenced to a four weeks tagged curfew from 8pm to 8am and ordered to pay £279 compensation.

Presiding magistrate, Stuart Barnes, told him: “You have a terrible record but you appear to be taking the help being offered in an attempt to turn things around.”

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Parsons was apprehended outside the resort’s JD Sports on April 17, after stealing an £85 Nike top from there.

The prosecutor added: “When interviewed he said he had gone into the store with the intention of stealing so he could pay for his dead dog’s ashes.”

On May 3 Parsons was caught on CCTV stealing four Versace handbags valued at £279 from TK Maxx, Blackpool Retail Park.

David Charnley, defending, said his client, who was homeless at the time of the thefts, had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Parsons had a problem with substance abuse, but was now clean.

He was keeping away from drugs and trying his best to move forward.

James Beeston, 29, theft

A man made a getaway on a bicycle after stealing a £700 gold ring.

James Beeston, 29, of Mount Road, Fleetwood, targeted the town’s Moneytraders store.

He asked to look at a ring which he told staff was big enough to use as a knuckle duster before dashing outside and cycling off with it.

When arrested Beeston told police it was only worth £100.

Beeston also admitted stealing from a stall on Fleetwood Market.

He leaned over and snatched a gold ring value unknown and a gold chain worth £750.

Patrick Nelligan defending said the offences were serious enough to warrant a probation report on his client.

Magistrates agreed and bailed Beeston.

He must not enter Moneytraders or the market as terms of his bail.