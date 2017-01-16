Blackpool: From the courts 16-01-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Hugh Stillie, 56, theft

A seriously ill man said he stole from a shop on Christmas Eve because he had no money for electricity.

Hugh Stillie was also depressed because it was the anniversary of his mother’s death a court was told.

Stillie, 56, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft.

At the time of the offence he was on a suspended prison sentence for shoplifting.

He was sentenced to 28 days jail and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Stillie stole meat valued at £24 from Sainsbury’s, Whitegate Drive, on December 24 at 2.50pm, and was detained outside after leaving without paying.

Hugh Pond, defending, said it was conceded that Stillie, who was suffering from stomach cancer, had an horrendous criminal record.

He usually received his benefits money straight into his bank account but the day of the offence he received a cheque for £170 in benefits. Stillie had no identification so he could not get the cheque cashed.

He had no electricity and stole the meat hoping to sell it to get money to buy electric.

Magistrates were asked not to implement the suspended prison sentence as it would mean Stillie would miss his next hospital appointment for treatment.

Matthew Sharples, 42, possessing a blade in public

A man with a history of carrying weapons in public had a meat cleaver in his possession on Christmas Eve.

Matthew Sharples, 42, of Osborne Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to possessing a blade in public.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said a member of the public pointed Sharples out to police as having a cleaver on him on December 24.

When an officer challenged him Sharples took the cleaver out of his waistband.

He said his girlfriend had a problem with a group of men and then some other men had approached him.

Sharples had a previous conviction for possessing an offensive weapon and two previous convictions for possessing a blade in public.

Steven Townley, defending, said Sharples produced the cleaver because a large group of males had set on him wielding weapons.

Sharples was bailed to appeared for sentence on February 8 at Preston Crown Court.

Magistrates bailed him with the condition he does not enter Thornton or Cleveleys.

Tony Cauldwell, 46, possessing a blade in public

A man went out in Cleveleys carrying two knives after a confrontation with a group of males.

Tony Cauldwell, 46, of Beach Road, Cleveleys, pleaded two offences of possessing a blade in public.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 15 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said a witness saw Cauldwell on September 23 at 11.20pm carrying two knives in Beach Road.

Police went to Cauldwell’s flat and he told them he had had a confrontation with a group of males.

He said he had gone out with the knives and looked around for a short time but then come home and put out them back,

Probation officer, Emma Naden, told magistrates that Cauldwell suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.

Two years ago he had been assaulted by a group of males who broke his jaw.

Michael Woosnam, defending, said his client had been drinking the night of the offence. Cauldwell had been entirely open with the police.

Abigail Coxon, 21, drink-driving

A driver was found to be more than twice over the alcohol limit on Christmas Day.

Abigail Coxon was stopped in Lytham after police saw her speeding in a Ford Ka with a tail-light out.

Coxon, a 21-year-old student, of Cuerden Rise, Lostock Hall, Preston, who said her current address was Magdalene Street, Exeter, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from road for 20 months and fined £120 with £85 magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police on Lytham Road, Warton, saw Coxon driving in the opposite direction, on December 25 at 4.20am.

An officer believed she was speeding and had a rear light out so she was stopped in Lytham.

She had a male passenger in the car.

A breath test showed 80 micrograms of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

Coxon, who had no previous convictions, told magistrates: “I am very sorry. I understand what I did was dangerous and terrible and I’m ashamed of myself.

“It was an error of judgement. I was trying to find a petrol station.”

Reagan Hilton, 18, threatening violence

A teenager accused of threatening a man who gave evidence against him in a court case telling him “snitches get stitches” has appeared before a judge over a video-link.

Reagan Hilton, 18, of Osborne Road, South Shore, pleaded not guilty to threatening violence on December 14 last year.

Hilton was remanded in custody for trial on March 21 by District Judge David Purcell.

William Kelly, 32, criminal damage

A man has pleaded guilty to causing almost £2,000 of damage to property at the Winter Gardens.

William Kelly, 32, of Powell Avenue, Marton, had his case adjourned by magistrates for further inquiries into the case.

Sheraz Mehboob, 39, assault

A warehouse worker has pleaded not guilty to assaulting two women in Blackpool.

Sheraz Mehboob, 39, of Hardy Street, Oldham, who appeared via the video-link, was remanded in custody towards his trial on February 20 by District Judge David Purcell.

Toyan Bristol, 22, possession of cocaine

A man accused of possessing cocaine at Blackpool was not present for the first hearing of his case at court.

Toyan Bristol, 22, of Braith Close, Marton, had his case adjourned by District Judge David Purcell.

Jacob Meehan, 25, posession of heroin

A man accused of possessing heroin with intent to supply the drugs has had the first hearing of his case at court,

Jacob Meehan, 25, of Livingston Road, Blackpool, was remanded in custody by District Judge David Purcell.