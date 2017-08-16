Blackpool: From the courts 16-08-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Christopher Harrison, 26, driving with excess alcohol

A drink-driver who was more than twice over the alcohol limit threw his jacket out of his car window onto the road when he noticed a police car behind him.

Christopher Harrison sped off when police put their vehicle’s blue lights on then did a U-turn but was stopped opposite Ashton Garden, St Annes.

Harrison, a 26-year-old father-of-two, of Windsor Road, Ansdell, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for three years and fined £250 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police saw Harrison speeding on Clifton Drive North, St Annes, on July 19 at 3am, in a Ford Ka. On spotting the police Harrison threw his jacket into the road and did a U-turn.

A breath test showed 71 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

He had a previous conviction for drink-driving and a previous conviction for being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the alcohol limit. Harrison worked as a freelance motor mechanic at an Ansdell garage and the loss of his licence would cause him problems and put his future employment in jeopardy.

Joseph Brogden, 31, theft

A man broke into a van at Blackpool stealing tools and causing damage costing a total of £1,210.

Joseph Brogden, a 31-year-old plasterer, of Withnell Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to theft from a motor vehicle.

He was sentenced to a six months community order with a six weeks tagged curfew from 8pm to 5am and ordered to pay £1,210 compensation with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said a man’s Ford Transit van was broken into on November 23 with the passenger window being smashed and the wooden backboard broken, before tools were stolen.

Brogden’s blood was found on a partition in the van but when interviewed he told police he could not recall committing the offence.

Jordan Bullen, 22, assault

A clubber who punched another nightclub reveller in the face breaking his nose on Christmas Eve has been ordered to pay his victim £1,500 compensation.

Jordan Bullen, who had drunk 10 pints of lager before he went into the Cube nightspot at Poulton and described himself as drinking a lot more in the club, then fled from police.

After having an operation to reset his broken nose the clubber was not able to breathe through one nostril and now faced deciding whether to have another operation to solve this which would involved breaking his nose again a court was told.

Bullen, a 22-year-old supermarket worker, of Collins Avenue, Bispham, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 200 hours unpaid work for the community and ordered to pay £1,500 compensation to the victim plus £85 costs.

Presiding magistrate, Stuart Holmes, told him: “You will have read when one blow causes someone to die and you could have found yourself standing in the dock accused of manslaughter.”

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said the victim had just made a call to his girlfriend asking her to collect him from the Cube, on December 24 last year about 1am.

The next thing he remembered having a bloody nose and being helped by a staff member.

Police called to the scene viewed CCTV from the club and Bullen was seen punching the victim once in the face.

Neil Bromage, 61, non-payment of fines

A magistrates warned a bankrupt company director that he was not a “million miles” from going to prison.

Neil Bromage, 61, had failed to pay fines totalling £21,075.The fines were imposed in 2015 at Preston Crown Court when Bromage of Coniston Road,Blackpool, was guilty of a Insolvency Act offence-acting as a director when disqualified from doing so.

Magistrates heard that Bromage had promised to repay the fines at a rate of £500 a month rising to £3,000 a month. He claimed in court that he had been made bankrupt in July by the Revenue and Customs and that he had been told by the Official Receiver that the fines had been included in his list of debts by the Receiver who had told him not to pay anything.

He told the court: “I am in a state of confusion over the fines and am seeking clarification of what I should from this court.”

Chairman of the Bench Brian Horrocks ordered Bromage to return to court with some paperwork from the Receiver to back up his claims.

“I am warning you are not a million miles from going to prison,” he said.