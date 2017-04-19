Blackpool: From the courts 19-04-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Lee Morement, 35, assault, theft and criminal damage

A father-of-seven repeatedly subjected his former girlfriend to domestic violence over a three-week period after accusing her of having an affair with another man.

Lee Morement went to his ex’s home on three occasions and spat in her face and yanked her head back by her hair.

Morement, 35, of St Chad’s Road, South Shore, appeared over the court video-link and pleaded guilty to three offences of assault, two offences of stealing his former partner’s mobile phone and damaging a door and Internet/phone wiring.

He was sentenced to six months jail, suspended for two years. with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered to pay £500 compensation with £85 costs plus £115 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jeff Brailsford.

Morement was also put on a two year restraining order which bans him from going within 100 metres of his ex’s home in Blackpool.

The judge told him: “There is little more disgusting and demeaning than spitting at someone. Much of this was about control.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the couple had been together for 17 years but split-up in November last year. Morement’s ex said after the break-up she found his behaviour intimidating and that he regularly shouted at her and called her vile names.

On March 14 he came uninvited to her home, accused her of having an affair, called her a slag, spat twice in her face and took her phone.

On March 27 he accused her of texting another man, spat in her face and poured beer on her some of which went over one of the children. He then smashed a porch window and ripped out wires.

On April 8 while on bail with the conditions he did not contact her or go to her home, he went to her address, pulled her head backwards by her hair and took her phone before damaging a door.

Robert Castle, defending, said that the break-up had a significant effect on Morement and his drinking had increased significantly. He then had difficulty controlling his thoughts and actions.

Mr Castle added: “He has had the chance to reflect while in custody the effect his behaviour has had on his former partner and the children. He gives his sincere apologies.”

Here is Friday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 14-04-17

Jonathan Owens, 30, assault

A visitor was seen punching his girlfriend and pushing her all over the road during the bank holiday.

Jonathan Owens, 30, of Weston Close, Oswestry, Shropshire, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was bailed for pre-sentence reports by District Judge Jeff Brailsford.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a man walking along the resort’s Church Street saw Owens and a woman arguing on April 17 at 12.15am.

The witness went up to see if the woman was all right and Owens said everything was OK before pushing him in the chest.

The couple walked onto Coronation Road and the witness saw Owens punch the woman who fell to the ground.

Owens then pushed her aggressively all over the road.

His girlfriend did not make a complaint to police.

When interviewed by police he said he had drunk pints and shots and was seven on the 1-10 scale of drunkenness. Owens said he had acted in self-defence.

Peter Manning, defending, told the judge that Owens said that his girlfriend was initially the aggressor and came at him so he pushed her away. He accepted he had crossed the threshold when he punched her.

Jamie Cawley, 18, breach of bail

An 18-year-old from Fleetwood was cleared of breaching the terms of his bail after he told magistrates he was in the bath.

Jamie Cawley of Lindale Road was on an electronically tagged curfew imposed by magistrates in Blackpool pending a trial at Preston Crown Court.

Police attended his home after being told by the tag monitoring company that Cawley had breached bail by going out after 7pm.

But Cawley’s story that he was in the bath and could not reach the phone when the monitoring company tried to check his whereabouts was believed by justices.

They re-bailed Cawley on the same terms.

Defence lawyer Mitch Serangi said: “He has not breached his bail before and is adamant he was in the bath all the time. When police arrived he answered the door.”

Douglas Edwards, 43, harrassment

A man has appeared in court charged with harrassing a guesthouse owner.

Douglas Edwards, 43, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, is alleged to have gesticulated at the owner who is a trangendered woman. Edwards is also alleged to have put superglue in the doorlocks of the guesthouse.

Edwards denied he charge and was bailed by magistrates util his trial on June 6

Ryan Barker, 29, rape

A man accused of raping a woman in Blackpool over the Bank Holiday break has made his first appearance at court.

Ryan Barker, 29, of Springfield Road, North Shore, s accused of raping the 27-year-old woman on Easter Monday.

He is also charged with sexually assaulting the same woman.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the case must be heard at crown court and opposed bail for Barker.

Defence lawyer, Robert Castle, said his client had indicated he would plead not guilty to the offences.

Barker was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on May 10 by District Judge Brailsford.

Suzanne Boyle, 27, theft

A woman said to have undergone abdominal surgery has been put on the wanted list.

Suzanne Boyle, 27, of Holmfield Road, North Shore, faces four offences of stealing from shops.

David Charnley, defending, said he had been told Boyle had had surgery in hospital.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said at a previous hearing it had been decided Boyle must provide a medical certificate which would explain why she could not appear at court, but no such certificate had been provided.

A warrant without bail was issued for Boyle’s arrest by District Judge Brailsford.