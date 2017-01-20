Blackpool: From the courts 20-01-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Michael Bates, 22, breach of a suspended prison sentence

A man who had lived in a tent found himself in trouble with the law after moving to Blackpool to try and start a new life.

Michael Bates, a 22-year-old joiner and pub worker, of Wigan Road, Bolton, pleaded guilty to breaching a suspended prison sentence order.

He was sentenced to 38 days jail by magistrates.

Emma Naden, prosecuting for the probation service, said Bates had been sentenced to six weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months with 20 days rehabilitation for offences of interfering with motor vehicles and theft.

Bates supervising probation officer in Bolton had not seen him since October 18. Between October 28 and November 11 he went to the probation offices at Blackpool, but his order could not be transferred there because of problems with him not having an address.

Bates defence said Bates and his partner had been living in a tent in a churchyard at Bolton. She was heavily pregnant but the housing authorities were unable to help them.

The baby was taken into care after he was born. This caused both Bates and his partner severe mental health problems and he started using drugs.

They had come to Blackpool to get out of the rut they were in and make a fresh start. They had slept on friends sofas. They then decided to return to Bolton where they now had a flat.

Amanda Dickinson, 42, drink-driving, no insurance and allowing a person to drive without a licence

A woman who was in charge of a car was found by police with half-a-glass of wine in her hand and was almost three times over the alcohol limit on New Year’s Day.

Amanda Dickinson had allowed a teenager, who was found not to have a licence, to drive her BMW while she was a passenger.

Dickinson, 42, of Dover Close, Warton, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a car with excess alcohol, using a car without insurance and permitting a person to drive not in accordance with a licence.

She was fined £120 with £85 costs and £30 victims’ surcharge. Magistrates exercised their discretion not to ban her from the road and put 10 motoring penalty points on her licence.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped a car being driven by a male on Preston New Road, on January 1 at 12.20am. Dickinson was in the passenger seat with half-a-glass of wine in her hand and an open bottle of wine in the footwell. A breath test showed 93 micrograms of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

Peter Manning, defending, said it was New Year’s Eve and a party was being held at Dickinson’s home when a friend rang up asking for a lift to the party.

She was told a 17-year-old male with a provisional licence could drive her to pick up the friend and she agreed. Dickinson, who had no previous convictions, discovered later he was 16 and had no licence.

Dickinson’s four-year-old daughter had died in a road traffic accident in 2001. In December last year that daughter would have been 20 and Dickinson was suffering from depression.

Dominique Mercer, 30, drink-driving

A woman drove while over the alcohol limit after a friend threw her out on New Year’s Day.

Dominique Mercer was stopped on the M55 after police received a tip-off she had been drinking.

Mercer, 30, formerly of Moorfield Avenue, Layton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 14 months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police received information on January 1 at 2.45am, that the driver of a Peugeot 206 had been drinking. The car was spotted travelling East on the M55 and stopped.

When asked for a breath sample Mercer said: “You won’t need to do that, I’ll be way over.”

A breath test showed 54 micrograms of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had come to the resort to celebrate New Year and had no intention of driving because she was staying with a friend.

But there was an argument and the friend took Mercer’s belongings and threw them out of the front door. Mercer, who had recently applied to join the armed services, had then made the ill-fated decision to drive home as she had nowhere else to go.

David Duffield, 30, taking a car, driving while disqualified and with no insurance and possession of crack cocaine

A banned driver who had taken his grandmother’s car only got a few metres down the road when he was recognised by a police officer.

David Duffield also tried to put a small bag of drugs into his mouth.

Duffield, unemployed, 30, of Stalmine Hall Park, Hall Gate Lane, Stalmine, who is the main carer for his gran, pleaded guilty to taking a car, driving while disqualified without insurance and possessing crack cocaine.

He had three previous convictions for driving while banned and one previous conviction for the aggravated taking of a motor vehicle.

He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, suspended for two years with a 12 months drug rehabilitation course, banned from the road for 18 months and ordered to pay £40 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Michael Bryan, told him: “If you have any feelings for her grandmother you will have to pull yourself together.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police officer saw Duffield driving a Micra on Warwick Road on December 30 at 11.35pm, and recognised him as a banned driver.

When the officer went to handcuff him Duffield tried to swallow a small bag of cocaine he was holding.

John McLaren, defending, said Duffield’s grandmother’s car had had to be left in Blackpool earlier in the day because of a problem with it. Later on Duffield went into town by bus to buy the drugs.

Afterwards it was late and Duffield knew public transport was ending. His gran’s car was nearby, he got it going and had only driven a few metres when the officer stopped him.

Tyrone Byefield, 22, assault

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of punching another man at Blackpool.

Tyrone Byefield, 22, of St Albans Road, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to assault and his case was adjourned to March 21 for trial by magistrates.

Mark Hudson, 27, criminal damage

A man accused of causing £190 of damage to the window of a property services company has been put on the wanted list. Mark Hudson, 27, of Central Drive, Blackpool, had a warrant without bail issued for his arrest by magistrates after he failed to attend court.