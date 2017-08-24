Blackpool: From the courts 24-08-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Adam McLean, 27, dishonestly making a false statement and dishonestly failing to notify a change in circumstances



A criminology student ended up in the dock for benefit fraud amid claims he ticked the wrong box when applying for a loan because of his dyslexia.

Adam McLean illegally claimed £9,469 in income support when he failed to tell the authorities he was in receipt of a student loan between September 2011 and January 2013.

McLean, 27, of Pleasant Street, North Shore, denied dishonestly making a false statement and dishonestly failing to notify a change in circumstances to claim benefits but was found guilty of both offences after a trial.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £620 costs with a £115 victim surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Howard Green, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, still denied the offences.

Mr Green added: “He tells me he has dyslexia and the whole case revolves around the filling in of a form and ticking of the right box.

“He is not an organised person and suffers from ill health. One of his loans was to do a degree in criminology at Manchester Metropolitan University and he discovered the course was in Crewe.

Marc Mortimer, 57, assault



A Wrea Green Club Day reveller assaulted a police officer when the celebrations got out of hand.

Marc Mortimer admitted assault after struggling with a police officer who suffered a nose injury as a result.

Mortimer, 57, of South Street, Kirkham, was fined £225 with £85 costs and ordered pay the police officer £100 compensation plus a £30 victim surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Brian Horrocks, told him: “This was not acceptable and should not have happened. You are a grown man. It was pathetic.”

Prosecutor, Jim Mowbray, said on the evening of July 1 Mortimer and his sister were among revellers at the Wrea Green Institute, on Station Road.

His sister was ejected from the venue and Mortimer, who was described as drunk, became angry.

Malcolm Cartwright, defending, said Mortimer’s sister ran down the institute’s ramp and Mortimer believed she might attack the police officers.

Mortimer was full of remorse over what he had done, the court head.

James Hornby, 45, racially aggravated threatening behaviour



A care worker found himself in trouble with the law when he used a derogatory term to refer to a friend of his former girlfriend.

James Hornby said he felt his children had become rude and did not bathe after they and his ex went to live with the friend.

Hornby, 45, of Meadow Park, Staining, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated threatening behaviour.

He was given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with a £20 victim surcharge.

He was also put on a two-year restraining order which bans him from communicating with his ex except through solicitors, social services or the friend he made the hate comment about.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said the couple had broken up after a seven-year relationship and Hornby’s ex had taken the children with her to live with a female friend.

On July 22 at around 11pm, Hornby arrived at the friend’s home. He had been drinking and was shouting.

During an argument in which he made threats towards his ex, he used a derogatory term that refers to members of the travelling community.

Howard Green, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had acted out of character and apologised. Hornby did not accept making any threats.

Sarah Murgatroyd, 38, theft



A mother took a hat and food from a shop and walked out without paying.

Sarah Murgatroyd, 38, of Newhouse Road, Marton, pleaded guilty to theft.

She was fined £120 and was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said on July 12 a security officer at Marks and Spencer, Bank Hey Street, realised Murgatroyd had stolen a hat and food.

The officer saw her sat on a bench outside and apprehended her. When interviewed she said she was drunk at the time and she had bi-polar disorder.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had an alcohol problem but she went into rehabilitation and was dry for 18 months.

She had relapsed and started drinking again six months ago but had now taken steps to get back into rehabilitation.