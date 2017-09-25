Blackpool: From the courts 25-09-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

David Doyle, 29, behaving in a threatening manner

A visitor involved in a disturbance at Blackpool told a police officer: “My head is going straight into yours.”

David Doyle, 29, of The Park, Hewell Grange, Redditch, Worcestershire, who was not present at court, pleaded guilty by email to behaving in a threatening manner.He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Peter Casey, 25, breaking a court order

An art studio worker twice breached a curfew after he was the victim of a hit-and-run accident.

Peter Casey, 25, of Lindsay Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of breaking a court order.He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 100 hours of unpaid work for the community and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Emma Naden, prosecuting for the probation service, said Casey had been put on a curfew from 9pm to 7am for an offence of failing to provide a breath specimen.

Between August 11 and September 1 Casey was not present during his curfew for 49 hours and between September 2 and 8 was not present for 66 hours.

Martin Hillson, defending, said after committing the offence of failing to provide a breath specimen Casey had been sacked from his job, lost his accommodation after running into financial problems and split-up from his partner.

Casey then became the victim of a hit and run driver where he was thrown over the roof of a car, landed on the street and was taken to hospital.

Afterwards he was not physically capable of looking after himself and moved to his mother’s for a time so he was not present during his curfew.

Sarah Thomas, 42, theft and being in breach of a suspended sentence

A woman stole more than £500 of honey and health products when she targeted the same store on four separate occasions.

Sarah Thomas, 42, of Claremont Court, North Shore, pleaded guilty to four offences of theft and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

She was sentenced to 12 weeks jail and ordered to pay £512 compensation.

Daniel Debono, 28, assault

A man launched an unprovoked attack on a takeaway worker arriving for work on Valentine’s Day.

Daniel Debono punched the worker three to four times giving him a black eye and smashing his glasses..

Debono, 28, of Raikes Parade, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to an eight weeks tagged curfew from 8pm to 7am and ordered to pay £100 compensation with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said a man was on his way to work at McDonalds, Bank Hey Street, when he saw a group of men round the front door on February 14 at 5.30am.

No-one spoke and in an unprovoked attack Debono punched the victim repeatedly in the face.

After being arrested Debono was shown CCTV footage of his attack.

He admitted the victim did not speak to him or antagonise him in any way.

Debono was given a caution by the police on the condition he paid the victim £100 compensation but he did not pay and the case was brought to court.

In a report to the court, probation officer Emma Naden, told magistrates Debono had said he did not drink regularly, but the date of February 14 triggered some bad feelings for him so he decided to have some alcohol.

Paul Robinson, defending, said he had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and it was a great pity he had not paid the conditional caution.

Andrew Burns, 39, burglary, fraud and taking a car without consent

A man in “self destruct” mode committed a catalogue of crime when he went back to using drugs.Andrew Burns carried out burglaries, committed frauds and took people’s cars in a one-man crime wave to pay for his heroin.

His badly planned and unsophisticated crimes saw him caught by CCTV footage or leaving his DNA at the scene in the form of a discarded cigarette end.

Burns, 39, of Admiral View, Queens Promenade, was convicted of three burglaries, three offences of fraud and two crimes of taking a car without consent.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks jail and ordered to pay £400 compensation.

He burgled a private garage in Poulton, stole a car from the Cliffs Hotel car park, targeted the Hilton Hotel and a caravan at North Shore Golf Club.

Burns told magistrates:”I was using heroin. I was on self destruct and in a mess.