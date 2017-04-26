Blackpool: From the courts 26-04-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

David Senior, 38, theft

A deputy supermarket manager was caught stealing from his own store.

David Senior was captured on CCTV footage taking alcohol and goods from the Asda store in the resort’s Welbeck Road.

Senior, a 38-year-old father-of-two, of Tarn Road, Thornton, pleaded guilty to four offences of theft.

He was fined £275 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Senior was a deputy manager and section leader at Asda’s Welbeck Avenue store.

It was noticed stock was missing and the CCTV was checked.

Between January 9 and February 1 Senior was seen taking soft drinks, cava, vodka, gin and tonic and bath towels valued together at more than £80 from the store warehouse.

As Senior left the store, security staff stopped him and a bottle of vodka was found down his trousers concealed by a jumper.

He said: “What can I say. I have never done anything like this before in my life.”

Peter Manning, defending, told magistrates that Senior, who had no previous convictions, had been going through hard times with family problems and was suffering from depression.

He had immediately admitted his guilt, returned the goods and almost immediately resigned.

Kelsey Leskiw, 20, drink-driving

A new driver was found to be shoeless and over the drink-drive limit by police after she crashed into a taxi.

Dental nurse, Kelsey Leskiw, was driving the wrong way down a one-way street in Blackpool town centre when the accident happened.

A man stood in the middle of the road in front of her Citroen C1 signalling to her to stop but a police officer saw Leskiw accelerate towards the man before braking suddenly.

Leskiw, 20, of Wynwood Avenue, North Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £240 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said patrolling police saw a man standing in the middle of Birley Street with his arms out signalling Leskiw to stop on March 28 at 3.30am.

A taxi she had collided with when she drove the wrong way along Corporation Street was behind her and the cabbie was also shouting for her to stop.

She accelerated towards the man in the road before braking suddenly. She repeatedly told police: “I have not done anything. I have just passed my test.”

Police found she had no shoes on and there was a pair of slippers in the footwell. A breath test showed 64 micrograms of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit. She told police she had only passed her test three weeks previously.

Peter Manning, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had gone to a friend’s and had had no intention of drinking, but she had some alcohol and then a woman friend persuaded her to give her a lift into town.

Leskiw said she was in panic and shock when people remonstrated with her at the scene. She was disappointed to have committed the offence and she was sorry.

Kristian Bramah, 20, dangerous driving, failing to stop, no insurance

A manaccused of driving dangerously in Blackpool has been put on the wanted list.

Kristian Bramah, 20, of Fir Tree Lane, Dunkinfield, Manchester, is alleged to have driven a Ford Ka dangerously on St Walburgas, Devonshire and Talbot roads on March 26. He is also accused of failing to stop for police, driving without insurance and not in accordance with his licence.

Braham had a warrant without bail issued by magistrates for his arrest after he failed to attend court.

Gary Sandford, 41, theft

A man told police he had stolen food from a shop because he was starving as his benefits had been stopped.

Gary Sandford said to officers when he was apprehended: “I’m sorry for being hungry.”

Sandford, 48, of Kirkham Road, Freckleton, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to an eight weeks tagged curfew from 7pm to 6am and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Sandford was stopped on March 11 as he went through a no exit area at Lidl, St Annes, and an alarm went off.

He was found with £63 worth of food in his rucksack.

Howard Green, defending, said Sandford had missed an appointment with the Benefits Agency and had not had any benefits money for more than three months.

He had raided bins to get food and also got food parcels from the YMCA, St Annes.

The day of the offence he and his girlfriend had cycled to St Annes and then sat on the front drinking some cans before he stole food from the store.

Paul Marshall, 32, theft

A man who had drunk two litres of vodka stole a sweets dispensing machine at a children’s party.

Paul Marshall said he took the machine to show off after a child at the party said they wanted a sweets machine.

Marshall, 32, of Cocker Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to an eight weeks tagged curfew between 6pm and 5am and ordered to pay £430 compensation by magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Christopher Hurst, told him: “This was reckless and sent out the wrong message to the children.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the £350 sweets dispenser which contained sweets and cash was taken from Uncle Tom’s Cabin pub on January 12.

The CCTV footage was checked and staff identified Marshall as the thief.

Marshall told police he had gone to a children’s party at the pub with his girlfriend and her children.

He said he had drunk a litre of vodka before the party and a litre of vodka at the party.

Steven Townley, defending, said Marshall was very drunk and decided to show off and take the sweets machine so the children could have sweets.

He had gone home by taxi and at home broke the machine open and gave the sweets to the children, before dumping to machine in an alley. The theft had been an impulsive act and Marshall had been foolish as he was known by staff at the pub.

David Flaherty, 52, assault

A man accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a woman has had the first hearing of his case at court.

David Flaherty, 52, of Lewtas Street, North Shore, was not present at court and had his case adjourned by magistrates.