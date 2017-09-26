Blackpool: From the courts 26-09-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Zach Higginson, 25, and Simon Pullan, 44, producing cannabis and dishonest use of electricity

Two cannabis growers who were caught when the fire alarm went off at their address have avoided a jail sentence.

Zach Higginson and Simon Pullan were apprehended after firefighters went to their rented property on Harrowside, South Shore, and found 19 cannabis plants growing on the third floor.

Higginson, 25, of Watson Road, South Shore, and Pullan, 44, of Bagot Street, South Shore, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis and dishonestly using electricity.

Higginson was sentenced to a six-week curfew from 8pm to 6am and Pullan to three months drug rehabilitation with 15 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service,and a fine of £25.

Both were ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said the fire alarm went off at the defendants’ Harrowside address on July 6 at 9pm, and firefighters called to the scene found 19 plants with an advanced watering, lighting and heating system.

Hugh Pond, defending, said his clients, who were both heavy users of cannabis, decided to rent a property when relationships they were in broke down.

Neither had much money so they set up a cannabis farm at the address.

Mr Pond described the scheme as hare-brained, not successful and a financial disaster. They had not had any cannabis to smoke as the crop was not ready.

Stephen Barber, 50, breach of the peace

A man told police he would get a knife and go outside and hurt members of the public.

Stephen Barber, unemployed, 50, of Waterloo Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace.

He was bound over in the sum of £100 for six months.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said police received a call from an ambulance crew dealing with Barber at his home on September 21 at 4.30pm. He had told the medics he was going to hurt himself.

Barber demanded a psychiatrist come to his home and refused to go to hospital.

He then became aggressive with the medics and police, threatening to hurt people.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, told magistrates that Barber had mental health problems which he had been drinking to cope with. The day of the incident he had become overwhelmed with everything and said things to the police officers he did not mean.

Lynne Marais, 38, theft

A woman rode off on a waiting moped after stealing champagne and vodka from a supermarket.

Lynne Marais, 38, of Lord Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to theft.

She was sentenced to a 12 weeks curfew from 7pm to 6am and ordered to pay £68 compensation.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said Marais was seen taking a bottle of champagne and a bottle of vodka from Sainsbury’s, Talbot Road, on September 2 at 6pm, before walking out without paying and jumping onto the pillion of a moped.

She returned to the supermarket later and was spotted taking items before she was apprehended.

At the time of the offence Marais, who had a record of 43 offences to her name, was on a suspended prison sentence order.

Alan Cadman 23, theft

A man who went on a shoplifting spree blamed it on the drug spice.

Alan Cadman, 23, of Warrenhurst Road,Fleetwood, admitted two offences stealing boxes of cosmetic cream from Wilkinson’s in Blackpool.

Cadman was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £115 victim’s surcharge.

Defence lawyer Imran Majid told the hearing: “This man has some stability in his life after some time living on the streets.

“He says he is successfully coping with a heroin addiction.

“He says someone must have given him something to smoke which had spice in it which led to him offending.”

Magistrates were told that Cadman was on licence from a prison term and was going to be recalled to finish his sentence.

John O’Hara, 18, having a bladed article in a public place

An 18-year-old man was found with a silver handled combat knife on Blackpool’s South Pier.

Blackpool magistrates ordered pre sentence reports on John O’Hara, from Liverpool, who admitted having a bladed article in a public place.

Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said that police investigating an alleged assault came across O’Hara on the pier and discovered he had the knife down his trousers.