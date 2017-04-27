Blackpool: From the courts 27-04-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Unnamed mum, 43, being drunk in charge of a child

A mother-of-four was with three of her young children when police found her drunk in the hallway of her home.

The 43-year-old mum, who can not be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one offence of being drunk in charge of a child.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a member of the public saw the defendant and another woman with two primary school age children and a toddler in a pram on April 4 at 6.15pm.

The women were under the influence of alcohol and one fell onto the road on Regent Road. When arrested the mum said she had been on the beach with her friend and she had four large shots of vodka.

Brett Chappell, defending, said the date of the offence was an emotional and difficult one for the defendant as it was the anniversary of her mother’s death. She was not a regular drinker, but was persuaded by her friend to have a drink and reminisce about her mum.

She had been devastated by her behaviour and shown heartfelt remorse.

Her children had been temporarily taken into care by social services but were now back with her.

Kenny Dickson, 24, theft

A 24-year-old Blackpool man went on a crime spree to fund his addiction to cocaine.

Kenny Dickson, of Carshalton Road, was remanded incustody pending the preparation of pre sentence reports.

Dickson admitted theft of aftershave from St Paul’s Medical Centre and the theft of a delivery scooter and mobile phone from a Domino’s pizza outlet, worth £4,500.

He also stole a camera from the Village Nursery worth £300 and admitted taking a Peugeot car without consent and driving without insurance.

He further admitted entering a McColl’s store with intent to steal and the theft of a £300 laptop from Casey’s Bar.

Brett Chappell, defending, said: ”This man is addicted to cocaine and these crimes were committed to feed it.”

Luke Vaughan, 27, possessing a blade in public

A man who had drunk 15 litres of cider was found with a machete style knife outside a Blackpool pub.

Big drinker, Luke Vaughan, who said he regularly drank at least nine litres of cider four days a week, had intended selling the weapon.

Vaughan, 27, of Beckway Avenue, Layton, pleaded guilty to possessing a blade in public on Bonny Street.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community sentence with up to 35 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a member of the public tipped off police that Vaughan was outside the Pump and Truncheon pub with a machete in a carrier bag on March 17 at 10.40pm.

When apprehended Vaughan said he had drunk 15 litres of cider and gone to a friend’s. There he was given the machete and he went to the pub to sell it. He had not brandished the weapon and it had been wrapped up.

Peter Manning, defending, told magistrates: “He has a very significant alcohol issue and consumes large amounts of alcohol on a regular basis. He realises he has been stupid. He was very drunk at the time.”

Paul Grunshaw, 65, in charge of a car while over the alcohol limit

A man who was a professional driver for 45 years was caught behind the wheel of his car after drinking half-a-bottle of whisky.

Paul Grunshaw was almost three times over the limit when police found him parked in a layby in Out Rawcliffe.

Grunshaw, a former HGV driver and manager of a crane company, 65, of Abbey Crescent, Darwen, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a car while over the alcohol limit.

He was fined £245 with £85 costs, ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge and had 10 penalty points put on his licence by Blackpool magistrates who exercised their discretion not to disqualify him from driving.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police received a tip-off Grunshaw was drinking in a Volvo parked in a layby at Crook Gate Lane, Out Rawcliffe on March 22 at 4pm.

An officer went to the scene and saw Grunshaw behind the wheel with the engine running. A breath test showed 92 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Grunshaw, who had no previous convictions, told magistrates that he had had an irrelevant argument with his wife so he decided to go for a drive to calm down.

He bought the whisky intending to drink it at home but for a reason he could not understand he parked in the layby and drank it.

Grunshaw added that he was totally ashamed and he had sold his car. He said he would have walked home.

Colin Clapp, 33, failing to comply with a condition of a Criminal Behaviour Order

A man breached a court order imposed on him after he was repeatedly caught begging in Blackpool town centre.

Colin Clapp, 33, of Westmorland Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a condition of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the two year order had been imposed on Clapp in September 2015.

It banned him from most of Blackpool town centre and from loitering outside shops and businesses begging.

On April 6 at 8pm Clapp was seen in an area of Talbot Road the order prohibited him from entering.

He told police he had just come out of hospital and was going to the probation service offices.

Howard Green, defending, said his client had a history of begging from a time when he was homeless. He was barred from most of the town centre but allowed in certain parts.

The day of the offence Clapp was cutting through an area and strayed into part of the town he was not meant to enter.

Benjamin Eddleston, 24, interfering with a motor vehicle

A motion sensor linked to send an alert to a man’s phone detected an intruder in his driveway.

Benjamin Eddleston, 24, of St Heliers Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to interfering with a motor vehicle.

He was sentenced to a six months community sentence, ordered to spend 21 hours at an attendance centre and told to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Terry Casey, 38, theft

A defendant who had been accused of stealing £25 of meat from a supermarket had died, magistrates were told.

The court formally withdrew the case against Terry Casey, 38, of Greenwood Avenue, Marton.