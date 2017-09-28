Blackpool: From the courts 28-09-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Here is Wednesday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 27-09-17



Darren Judson, 32, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance

A man took his step-father’s mobility car without asking and then crashed it into a steel bollard writing it off.

Darren Judson drove off in the motor without permission after his former girlfriend asked him to look after their two children and told him to hurry up.

Judson, a 32-year-old former coach builder, of Aintree Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to the aggravated taking of a vehicle and driving it without insurance.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 150 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for 12 months and ordered to pay £100 compensation with £85 costs.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Judson took the keys for his step-father’s Vauxhall Zafira on August 23, which was leased through a mobility scheme.

At 6.50am police were told the car had mounted the kerb and ripped out a steel bollard. Peter Cave, defending, said since breaking up with his partner Judson had only had vague contact with his children.

Out of the blue his ex rang up and asked him to look after the children so she could visit her grandmother.

Judson felt under pressure and took his step-father’s car

Kieron McCabe, 39, threatening behaviour

A man lost his temper with a friend when he was asked to buy the illegal drug Spice.

Kieron McCabe, 39, of Derby Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on a four weeks curfew from 8pm to 6am and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said CCTV operators reported two men were fighting at the junction of the resort’s Egerton Road and Exchange Street, on August 24 at 12.40am.

McCabe told police that his friend had asked him to buy Spice for him and he had refused.

The friend became aggressive and McCabe dragged him to the ground and punched and kicked him leaving him with a bloody nose.

Joseph Edwards, 55, theft

A man stole DVD’s to sell so he could buy electricity.

Joseph Edwards, unemployed, 55, of Moore Street, South Shore, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to four weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Edwards was seen taking DVD’s from Wilko, Dickson Road, on August 7 at 1pm and walking out without paying.

A security guard said 20 DVD’s valued together at £300 had been taken. Edwards said he had taken nine DVD’s which he then sold for £29.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said Edwards had budgeting problems.

He had believed he had £5 emergency credit on his electric meter but that turned there was no credit on it.

On Friday Saturday and Sunday he did without electric then on Monday stole the DVD’s to get money to pay for some.

Craig Rogers, 42, theft

A father stole groceries from a Fleetwood store.

Craig Rogers, 42, of Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to a six weeks curfew from 9pm to 7am and ordered to pay £28 compensation with £56 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Rogers was seen acting strangely by an assistant at The Late Shop, Beach Road, Fleetwood, on July 27.

He paid for potatoes and milk but it was later discovered he had stolen coffee, gravy granules and deodorants from the shelves.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said his client had been going through a stressful time.

His partner had ended up in prison through a drug habit and he had been trying to support their children.

The children had been taken into care but Rogers visited them regularly.

Jonathon Smith, 26, breach of non-molestation order

A man breached a court order by contacting his former partner and bombarding her with text messages.

The messages sent by Jonathon Smith, 26, of Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood, were threatening and abusive and one said he was going to post intimate videos online.

Smith admitted breach of a non molestation order imposed by the Family Court when he appeared before magistrates.

He was given a 26 week jail term suspended for a year.He must undertake 25 days rehabilitation and pay court costs of £170.