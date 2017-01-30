Blackpool: From the courts 30-01-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Stuart Holmes, 32, failing to provide a specimen and driving without insurance

A driver refused to take a breathalyser test telling police the reason for his refusal was because he was depressed.

Stuart Holmes, a 32-year-old window cleaner, of Woodlands Avenue, Preston, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for alcohol testing and driving without insurance and not in accordance with a licence.

He was bailed to appear for sentence on February 22 at Preston Crown Court by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said police stopped Holmes as he drove a Ford Fiesta on Queen Street on January 9 at 3.58am.

He smelt of alcohol and stumbled as he got out of the car.

He refused to provide any sample for alcohol testing,

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said Holmes and his partner had a disagreement so he put his belongings in the car.

He was driving to his mother’s where he intended to stay for a few days, when he was stopped by the police.

Davy Billington, 39, assault and criminal damage

A Lytham man has been barred from one of the town’s pubs as terms of his bail.

Davy Billington, 39, of North Clifton Street, Lytham, cannot enter the Railway Hotel.

Magistrates sent him for trial at Preston Crown Court on March 1.

He is charged with assaulting another man during an alleged incident at the pub and faces a further charge of causing damage to a door window.

As well as not being allowed into the pub Billington must not contact witnesses in the case.

Daniel Crae, 38, theft

A man accused of theft has been put on the wanted list.

Daniel Crae, 38, of Lytham Road, South Shore, who is said to have stolen a £109 electric toothbrush from Boots, had a warrant without bail issued by magistrates after he failed to attend court.

Simon Bamford, 28, assault and drunk and disorderly

A former soldier caused a fracas at Marton Mere Caravan Site and resisted when police officers tried to arrest him.

Simon Bamford said he lost his temper after his finger was broken during his arrest, so he kicked an officer on the legs.

Bamford, a 28-year-old father-of-three, of Carlops Road, Penicuik, Edinburgh, a worker in the Lady Haig Poppy Factory, pleaded guilty to assault on police and being drunk and disorderly.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 80 hours unpaid work for the community and ordered to pay £100 compensation to his victim plus £85 costs by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said police were called to a disturbance at the caravan site in Mythop Road, on July 9 at 2.35am.

Bamford was sat in a car, being aggressive and swearing.

At first he refused to get out of the car telling an officer “it’s going to take more than you.”

After getting out, he puffed up his chest and waved his arms about as though wanting to fight.

He resisted when arrested and police had to put leg restraints on him. The leg restraints became loose and in the melee Bamford kicked an officer twice on the legs.

Michael Woosnam, defending, said Bamford had been a well respected soldier in the Army for six years until he was medically discharged in 2014 because of a spinal injury.

Bamford had come to the caravan site with his family for a holiday.

He was not meant to mix the strong painkilling medication he took for his back condition with alcohol, but the day of the offences he had done so.

He had understood if he got out of the car he was be arrested without restraints being put on him as his children were watching.

At one point during the arrest his finger was broken.

He was in pain and angry so he kicked out.

Samantha Dyer, 24, drink-driving

A football academy events organiser was almost three times over the alcohol limit when police stopped her at Blackpool.

Samantha Dyer, 24, of Ramage Walk, Manchester, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for two years, fined £458 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £45 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said police saw Dyer driving a Corsa on Faraday Way, Bispham, on January 8 at 4.31am

She turned her car round at a junction, weaving from side to side and driving very slowly.

A breath test showed 92 micrograms of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client, who had no previous convictions, worked long hours in the events department for the city football academy in Manchester.

Dyer and her partner had come for a break in Blackpool.

They had had some alcohol, returned to their hotel and gone to sleep.

Dyer then decided to go to a garage to buy some items and because she felt she was no longer under the influence of alcohol she drove.

David Atkins, 50, assault

A 50-year-old man has denied assault.

David Atkins of Springfield Road, Blackpool, was remanded in custody by magistrates.

He is accused of assaulting Colin Pickering on January 10.

His trial will take place on March 6

Brian Smith, theft

A Blackpool man has been jailed for 14 days after admitting stealing £104 of cosmetics from TK Maxx.

Magistrates heard it was Brian Smith 193rd conviction.

Smith of Regent Road, Blackpool, was said to have made no attempt to pay when he left the town centre store on Bank Hey Street.

Steven Duffy, defending, said:”It was not a clever pre planned theft.

“He did it to get money because his benefits had been stopped.”