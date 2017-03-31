Blackpool: From the courts 31-03-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

James McKeown, 54, driving with excess alcohol

A celebration to mark a man’s daughter getting through a kidney transplant ended in his arrest.

James McKeown was more than twice over the limit when police saw him swerving across two lanes as he drove home.

McKeown, 54, Highfield Road, South Shore, plead guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 18 months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police saw McKeown in a Vauxhall Zafira swerving across two lanes on Squires Gate Lane on March 12 at 3.10am.

He was stopped and a breath test showed 78 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit. He had a previous drink-driving conviction from 2002.

Martin Hillson, defending, said McKeown and family members gathered at a friend’s home for a celebration to mark the fact one of his daughter’s had had a kidney transplant and after a number of problems things seemed to be on the up for the family.

McKeown was a full-time carer for his daughter and the lose of his licence would be a hardship to the family. The daughter had to have check-ups in Manchester and they would have to get there using public transport.

Joseph Ward, 27, assault

A man accused of trying to force-feed his girlfriend cat food has made his first appearance at court.

Joseph Ward is alleged to have held the young mother-of-two down on the kitchen floor of her home at St Annes and pushed cat food in her mouth.

He is also accused of kicking her while he had work boots on and slapping her.

Ward, 27, of Coniston Avenue, St Annes, pleaded not guilty to two offences of assault.

Prosecutor, Jim Mowbray, opposed bail for Ward.

Defence lawyer, John McLaren, told magistrates: “My client denies the assaults and vehemently denies attempting to put cat food in her mouth.”

Ward was refused bail and remanded in custody.

Natasha Westhead, 25, theft

A heroin addict stole coins from a parked car, Magistrates heard.

Natasha Westhead was desperate for cash to feed her drug habit when the tried the door of a Mercedes parked outside the New Brunswick Club in Blackpool.

The door was open but as she searched for cash she was seen by a member of the public who made a citizens’ arrest.

Westhead ,25, of Derby Road, South Shore admitted the theft and magistrates were told she was in breach of a suspended jail term .

She had also breached a community order.

Jim Mowbray, prosecuting, said that police were called to the incident and in interview she refused to name a second person involved.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said that Westhead had become an addict at the age of 19 and now required daily medical treatment because of problems caused by her misuse of drugs.

Westhead was jailed for five weeks and ordered to pay £145 compensation and costs.

Demi Mawdsley, 19, assault

A teenage girl was unable to attend court because she was attending her mother’s funeral, Blackpool magistrates were told.

Demi Mawdsley, 19, of no fixed address, who is accused of assaulting at police officer at Blackpool and being drunk and disorderly in Queen Street, had her case adjourned.

Thomas Lawson, 18, aggravated vehicle taking

A son crashed into the car of someone he knew after taking a vehicle belonging to his father for the third time.

Thomas Lawson had a record of twice previously taking his dad’s car without consent.

Lawson, 18, of Laburnum Street, Layton, pleaded guilty to the aggravated taking of a Mitsubishi.

He was sentenced to eight weeks jailsuspended for 12 months, banned from the road for 24 months and told to pay £85 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police were called to Devonshire Road where Lawson had pulled out and collided with a VW Polo driven by a man he knew on October 17.

Lawson admitted it was his father’s Mitsubishi and he had taken it without permission. He was driving it without insurance and not in accordance with his provisional licence.

His father did not want to make a complaint about his car being taken so Lawson was at first only prosecuted for having no licence and not driving in accord with his learner’s licence.

Lawson’s father was then told that because it was a mobility vehicle if he did not support a prosecution the car would be taken from him.

Defence lawyer, Steven Townley, said: “His father was put under pressure from the insurance company which said unless he made a complaint the car would be taken off him. There is an element of double jeopardy in this case.”

Lawson had taken his dad’s car because he was doing a favour for a friend delivering a table.

John Jones, 37, driving with excess alcohol

A man who rang a court and said he could not attend as his benefit money had not arrived and he did not have the cash to travel has had a warrant without bail issued for his arrest.

John Jones, 37, of Rothwell Drive, Fleetwood, who is accused of driving with excess alcohol, had the warrant issued for him.

Christopher Hinde, 28, threatening behaviour

A man arrested after shouting and swearing in the street banged his head against the cage of the van he was taken to the police station in.

Christopher Hinde, 28, of Withnell Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police were called to Boardman Avenue where neighbours and Hinde’s ex said he had been shouting and swearing in the street.

When challenged by a neighbour Hinde was said to have kicked a car and thrown stones.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said Hinde suffered from a stammer and facial ticks at times. When he tried to discuss what had happened with a police officer the officer thought he was trying to spit at him. Hinde was upset about being accused of that.

