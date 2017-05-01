Blackpool man’s rampage after free food is refused

A man went on a wrecking spree at McDonald’s in Blackpool town centre after being refused free food.

Steven Mingins, 34, threw a telephone headset into a deep fat fryer and lobbed a bucket of water over staff and equipment after being ordered out of the fast food restaurant in Bank Hey Street.

He was arrested 20 minutes later in nearby Coop Street and later pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

The vandal, who lives in York Street, central Blackpool, was ordered to pay £500 compensation after appearing before magistrates in Preston, at a rate of £10 every two weeks.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman said Mingins was asked to leave after pestering customers for their Monopoly stickers, which are being offered with meals as part of a free food and prizes promotion.

Police said Mingins became abusive after being told he couldn’t redeem the stickers, before leaning over the front counter and grabbing the headset, which he chucked into hot oil before being marched out the store by staff at around 8.20am on Friday, April 21.

But seconds later he stormed back in clutching a mop bucket left outside and emptied it over staff, damaging till equipment at the same time, police added.

He fled but officers caught up with him nearby. He was charged and admitted his crime when he appeared in court the next day.

Just two days before Mingins rampage, a man suffered a ‘cut’ to his face after being attacked by a gang in the same restaurant after a row.

