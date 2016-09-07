Blackpool woman exposed herself

A woman accused of causing a public nuisance by indecently exposing her breasts at Blackpool has appeared at court.

Paula Manders, 42, formerly of Hillcrest Avenue, South Shore, now of no fixed address, is also charged with racially-aggravated threatening behaviour towards a woman police officer, and possessing cannabis.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on September 4.

Manders was bailed for further inquiries into her case by Blackpool magistrates.

