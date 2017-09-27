Blackpool woman wanted after £33k fraud

A Blackpool woman is wanted by police in connection with a fraud offence.

Katie Woodfinden, 36, of Bowfell Close, is wanted after more than £33,000 was taken from a Blackburn-based business between February and August this year, say police.

At this time police say they have limited information about Woodfinden, pictured, but believe she has links to the Blackpool and Blackburn areas.

They are now appealing for information leading to her whereabouts.

PC Lee Aspden, of Blackburn Police, said: “We have launched an investigation following a serious fraud in Blackburn.

“Following enquiries, we would like to speak to Katie Woodfinden in connection with the offence.

“At this time we have only have a low-quality image of Woodfinden, but believe someone must know where she is.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.”

If you can help police, call 101 quoting crime reference ED1713479. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.