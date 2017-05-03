Boy, 13, missing after travelling to Blackpool alone on train

A boy has gone missing after travelling to Blackpool alone by train, say police.

Paris Potter, 13, who is originally from the Birmingham area, was last seen outside St. Georges High School on Cherry Tree Road, at lunchtime on Tuesday May 2.

Police say he was wearing his school blazer, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, grey Nike trainers and is believed to have a dark rucksack. He is white, slim build, with a Birmingham accent, ginger hair, freckles with blue eyes.

Officers are now appealing for Paris or anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

A spokesman for Blackpool Police said: "Paris is from the Birmingham area and has travelled to Blackpool alone by train. He has no money and his mobile phone is dead. He has no links to Blackpool and was last seen at lunchtime on Tuesday."

Anybody with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference Log number LC-20170502-0766.