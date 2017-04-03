Boy wanted after Blackpool town centre assault

A 17-year-old boy from Blackpool is wanted by police in connection with assault.

Callum Dewhurst is wanted following an incident on Wednesday, March 29, when a man was assaulted at an address in the town centre, say police.

He is described by as white, 5ft 10in, of slim build with short dark hair and green eyes.

He has links to the Blackpool, police have said.

Det Sgt Angela Grey, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for information leading to Dewhurst’s whereabouts.

“He is wanted in connection with an assault.

“If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0681 of March 30.