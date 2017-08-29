CCTV APPEAL: Theft from bike shop

An appeal has been launched to trace a man following a theft at a bike shop in Cleveleys, say police.

The incident happened on July 22 at around 15.30 at CJS Cycles on Victoria Road West.

Officers are now appealing to the public to help them identify the man in the CCTV picture in connection with their enquiries.

Anyone with information should email 7692@lancashire.police.pnn.uk or contact police on 101 quoting WD1704773.