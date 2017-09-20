CCTV APPEAL: Theft from Holland and Barrett

A CCTV appeal has been launched after health care products were stolen from a natural remedies shop in Thornton.

The Holland and Barrett shop on Victoria Road was targeted on September 8 and £300 worth of products were taken in the incident, say police.

Police would like to speak to these women

Police would now like to identify the three women in the CCTV pictures who they feel may be able to help them with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via email at 2339@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime ref WD1706007.